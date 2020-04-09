7 Ways To Ensure Your Digital Certificates Are Top Quality

When it comes to digital certificates, quality is critical. After all, these certificates are responsible for ensuring that sensitive information is encrypted and secure. With that in mind, here are seven ways to provide top-quality digital certificates.

Keep Your Private Key Secure

Your private key is what allows you to access your encrypted data. As such, it’s essential to keep this critical security at all times. You should never share your private key with anyone else or store it in an insecure location. One way is to use PKI.

You’ll need to generate a public and private key pair to get started with PKI. The best way to do this is through a tool like Keyfactor. Once you have your crucial team, you can then use it to generate a certificate signing request (CSR).

Your CSR will need to be signed by a Certificate Authority (CA) responsible for verifying your identity and issuing your certificate. Once you’ve received your signed certificate, you can install it on your server.

Use A Reputable Certificate Authority

When it comes to digital certificates, you want to ensure you’re using a reputable certificate authority (CA). A CA is an organization that issues and manages digital certificates. By using a CA, you can be sure that your credentials are valid and secure.

Some reputable CAs include Symantec, Comodo, and GlobalSign. When choosing a CA, research to ensure they’re reputable and offer the needed features.

Check The Certificate’s Expiration Date

It’s essential to check the expiration date of your digital certificate before relying on it. If the certificate has expired, it’s no longer valid and should not be used. You can usually find the expiration date in the certificate details.

You can find the certificate details in your browser by clicking on the lock icon next to the URL. For example, you would click on the “i” icon in Google Chrome.

Make Sure The Certificate Is For The Correct Domain

Before using a digital certificate, you should also ensure it’s for the right domain. Every certificate is meant for a specific part, so if you try to use a certificate for a different domain, it will likely cause errors. Again, you can find this information in the certificate details.

Verify The Certificate’s Chain Of Trust

Another essential factor to consider is the certificate’s chain of trust. This means ensuring the certificate has been issued by a trusted CA. You can usually verify the chain of faith by looking at the certificate details.

To verify, you’ll want to look for the “Issued By” section. If it says “Self-Signed” or there’s no information listed, then the certificate isn’t trusted, and you shouldn’t use it. You can then check the CA’s website to see if they have a list of trusted certificates.

Avoid Self-Signed Certificates

Self-signed certificates should be avoided whenever possible. These are certificates signed by the owner rather than a CA. While self-signed certificates can be valid, they’re not as trustworthy as ones issued by a CA.

Self-signed certificates are not as secure because anyone can create them without going through any verification process. As such, there’s no guarantee that the person who made the certificate is actually who they say they are.

Renew Your Certificate Before It Expires

Finally, don’t forget to renew your certificate before it expires. If you let your certification expire, you’ll need to generate a new one, which can be time-consuming and expensive. To avoid this, set a reminder for yourself to know when it’s time to renew your certificate.

Conclusion

Digital certificates play an essential role in keeping sensitive information secure online. By following these seven tips, you can ensure that your digital certificates are always top quality.