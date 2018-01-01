Ways Technology Can Save You Money

Technology has changed the world for the better, and even though it can make life easier, it can also feel like it doesn’t take your financial situation into account. Phones, computers, and other devices cost money, and they may not always feel affordable. However, investing in the right kind of technology can save you money over time. Figuring out how to make it work for you just takes some creativity.

Use the Internet to Save Money

There are applications and browser extensions that will help you save when you go online, whether it’s checking your bank account balance or shopping. You can find smaller banks that have more favorable rates or come with more user-friendly platforms. If you have student loan debt, you can use the internet to find rates from a range of providers for refinancing. When you refinance your student loans, you can reduce your monthly expenses to free up needed money for something else.

Substitute Your Gym Membership

Monthly expenses can add up, so getting rid of as many as possible will help you save. Even though healthy lifestyle choices increase energy, they can be costly. A gym membership can cost hundreds each year. If you use it all the time and can’t imagine your life without it, there is no need to cancel it. But many have memberships they use only very rarely, and these can be easily substituted with at-home workouts. There are apps that will provide you with workouts you can do in your own living room. There are also smart exercise machines, like stationary bikes or rowing machines. They can track your activity levels over time. You can also go through yoga or dance videos online.

Buy a Coffee Machine

Buying a morning coffee can add up, and depending on how often you get it, making your own at home could save hundreds or thousands of dollars. While getting your own coffee machine won’t get you coffee for free, it is certainly less expensive than buying it in a shop. If you exchange gifts with family or friends, you can always let them know you would like to receive bags of coffee as presents. You can find machines that you can set up the night before, and you can program them to come on at a certain time, so your cup is all ready for you when you get up in the morning. You can also tailor them to suit your tastes, whether you like a strong, black cup or prefer a lighter roast.

Get Your Kitchen in Order

Look at other areas you can save in your kitchen as well. You can likely find efficient appliances that save both time and money. You can find smart fridges that connect to an app on your phone. That way, you can quickly look inside to see what you have to prevent food spoilage. Other appliances, like dishwashers, come in more energy-efficient models. These use less water and electricity, which can lower your electric bills. There are also smart versions of ovens, which prevent too much electricity usage.