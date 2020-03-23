Many publications exist when it comes to keeping up with foreign policy news. But with so many options, it can be tricky to know which outlets offer accurate reporting.

Here are six publications that offer insights into the world of foreign policy from various perspectives. Whether you’re looking for in-depth analysis or a broad overview of the latest news, these publications have you covered.

1. Foreign Affairs Magazine

To stay on top of foreign policy, you need to read Foreign Affairs Magazine. This publication is essential for understanding current events and developments in international relations.

Foreign Affairs Magazine has been published since 1922 and is known for its in-depth, long-form pieces. The magazine covers a wide range of topics related to foreign policy, including security issues, economic trends, and cultural exchange.

What sets Foreign Affairs apart from other publications is its commitment to providing well-rounded perspectives on complex issues. They don’t just focus on one perspective but try to give a 360 view that helps readers understand all sides of a topic.

2. Responsible Statecraft

A foreign policy news outlet should not be biased, and not many out there aren’t than Responsible Statecraft, the online magazine of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

This outlet publishes analyses by staff members and outside contributors, opinions, and news to promote an optimistic, non-partisan vision of U.S. foreign policy and exposes the ideological and economic systems that have led to counterproductive and endless wars in the United States and undermined global security.

Thanks to the wealth of outside contributors, you can expect to see a wide variety of opinions and perspectives in this publication.

For instance, writer Amir Handjani, an outside contributor for the magazine, offers an opinion piece highlighting the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on the world at large. It is an expertly crafted piece that helps you understand the ripple effects of these events and why it is crucial to be an informed citizen in today’s world.

Avid readers of this publication enjoy pieces like this and appreciate the unbiased coverage the publication provides on essential topics like war and peace in today’s volatile world.

3. The New York Times

The New York Times provides extensive coverage and analysis of international affairs and is widely considered one of the most authoritative sources on global events.

With an extensive network of domestic and foreign correspondents who cover breaking world events, The New York Times is always on top of the latest developments. The publication’s website covers everything from politics and business to arts and entertainment.

One of the best things about the New York Times is its combination of breaking news and in-depth analysis of current events. Readers can expect to read insightful analyses from reporters and other academics committed to helping readers understand their world.

4. The Economist

The Economist is one of the world’s most widely read publications today, with a global circulation of more than 5 million and a readership of 24 million readers every week. The Economist is a trusted source for reliable and insightful coverage of international news and current events.

The London-based outlet covers various topics from politics to economics and technology. It regularly publishes incisive analyses from world leaders on various issues, including the 2016 presidential race in the United States and the European economic crisis.

A distinguishing feature of the publication is its focus on explaining complex developments to the average reader and raising awareness of broader international issues. They don’t just report on the news but seek to explain it in plain language and without jargon to the layperson.

5. Foreign Policy

Foreign Policy is the most trusted digital platform on foreign policy matters. This Washington-headquartered platform caters to curious minds interested in learning more about world affairs and how events impact their lives at home.

Foreign Policy has been a leading voice in the global debate on foreign policy issues, offering valuable insights into how current events are shaping the world we live in.

Whether you’re interested in reading the latest on China or the Russia-Ukraine war, Foreign Policy is always on top of the most current developments.

6. The Washington Post

The Washington Post has won several Pulitzer Prizes for its reporting on foreign affairs. The publication has a track record for giving readers accurate accounts of global events and issues.

The Washington Post’s website is one of the best in providing up-to-date information on global affairs and routinely updating stories from correspondents worldwide.

Readers can expect to read in-depth pieces on significant international developments and foreign policy issues from independent correspondents and reporters who are on the ground covering events in countries like Niger, Iraq, and Afghanistan.