How Technology Can Improve the Lives of Elderly People

There is no doubt about it, the age of the population in America is getting older. In fact, not only has life expectancy increased to 70 in most countries around the world, but over the last few years, we have seen a 50% increase in the number of people reaching the age of 85.

While this may be true, many people worry about their older years. Not only do they worry about feeling lonely and isolated, but they also worry about other things, including their health.

The good news is that over the last few years, we have seen several innovations introduced that aim to improve the lives of the elderly population. These modern technologies aim to help people live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Keep reading below to find out about some of the inventions and how they can improve the lives of older adults:

Reducing Social Isolation

One of the main issues older adults face, unless they choose to move to an assisted living San Diego facility is social isolation. In fact, evidence suggests that over 20% of older adults in the US feel lonely. This can have an enormous impact on their health.

The good news is that a range of technology has been introduced to help older people feel more connected to others. One example is the company Nesta, which has created a platform that connects elderly people with runners who can help them do one-off tasks.

Remain Independent For Longer

Most people have some smart technology in their homes, whether it be smart heating, a smart light switch, or a smart tv. While these types of technology can be used and enjoyed by people of any age, they are even more helpful to the elderly generation. This is because smart technology enables older adults to complete simple tasks independently without asking for help from another person. For example, instead of asking a carer to turn the heating up, they can do it themselves using their voice.

Customized Healthcare Treatments

Technology can also be used by hospitals to improve the care they offer their elderly patients. One example of this is the introduction of Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI). Hospitals and medical facilities can use this technology to create a complete picture of their patients including their clinical, biological, and lifestyle information. Using this information, they will then be able to make personalized plans for their patients, which can improve patient outcomes.

As well as this, AI is also making giant leaps in detecting diseases early. It is believed that once this technology is fully functional, it will significantly reduce the burden of chronic disease, allowing people to live longer and happier lives.

Over the last few years, we have seen the introduction of some fantastic pieces of technology that aim to improve the lives of the elderly. The good news is that in the future, we can expect to see even more technology introduced to help with the issues the elderly population faces.