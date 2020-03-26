7 Best Alternatives to Airflow for the Modern Data Stack

Ensuring interoperability and integration of your data requires the right automation and scheduling tools

If you’re looking for an airflow alternative, you’re in luck! This blog post will discuss seven different options for the modern data stack. Each of these airflow alternatives has unique benefits and features, so find the best one for your needs.

What Is the Modern Data Stack?

The modern data stack is a term used to describe a new generation of data management tools designed to work together to provide a complete solution for storing, processing, and analyzing data. This new generation of tools includes everything from data warehouses and NoSQL databases to big data processing frameworks and machine learning platforms.

Why Do You Need an Airflow Alternative?

Airflow is a great tool, but it was designed for a different era of data management. The modern data stack is a more efficient and effective way to manage data, and airflow alternatives are better equipped to handle the demands of the modern data stack.

There are many reasons why you might want to use an airflow alternative. Perhaps you’re looking for something more user-friendly or easier to set up. Or maybe you need something that is better suited for the cloud.

Top 7 Airflow Alternatives

Whatever the reason, there are plenty of airflow alternatives that can meet your needs. So without further ado, let’s look at seven of the best airflow alternatives for the modern data stack.

Apache NiFi

If you’re looking for an airflow alternative that is easy to use and provides a graphical user interface (GUI), then Apache NiFi is a great option. NiFi is designed to automate the movement and transformation of data between different systems. It includes a wide range of built-in processors for performing everyday tasks, such as filtering, aggregating, converting, and enriching data.

AWS Step Functions

AWS Step Functions is a cloud-based workflow service that makes it easy to coordinate the components of distributed applications and microservices using visual workflows. Step Functions orchestrates individual tasks into serverless workflows so that you can build and update apps quickly and easily.

Azure Logic Apps

Azure Logic Apps is another cloud-based workflow service that enables you to automate and orchestrate tasks, processes, and services. Logic Apps includes a library of pre-built connectors and templates that make it easy to get started.

Google Cloud Functions

Google Cloud Functions is a serverless computing platform that lets you run code without provisioning or managing servers. Cloud Functions can be triggered by events in Google Cloud Platform services such as Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub, and Firebase.

Microsoft Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Factory is a cloud-based data integration service that allows you to create and schedule data-driven workflows. Data Factory can be used to move data between on-premises and cloud data stores and process and transform data using a variety of built-in tools and services.

Snowflake Data Pipeline

Snowflake Data Pipeline is a cloud-based data integration service that enables you to move data between different data stores. Snowflake Data Pipeline includes a library of pre-built connectors for popular data sources so that you can get started quickly and easily.

StreamSets Data Collector

StreamSets Data Collector is an open-source platform for building data pipelines. StreamSets Data Collector includes a library of built-in processors for performing everyday tasks, such as filtering, aggregating, and converting data.

Talend Data Fabric

Talend Data Fabric is a data integration platform that includes various tools for designing, building, testing, and deploying data pipelines. In addition, Talend Data Fabric consists of a library of pre-built connectors for popular data sources so that you can get started quickly and easily.

How Do You Choose the Best Airflow Alternative for Your Needs?

Now that you’ve seen a few of the best airflow alternatives, it’s time to choose the right one for your needs. When making your decision, be sure to consider the following factors

User interface. If you’re new to data management or don’t have much coding experience, you’ll want an airflow alternative with a graphical user interface (GUI) that is easy to use.

Cloud compatibility. If you’re using cloud-based data stores or plan to in the future, you’ll need an airflow alternative that is compatible with the cloud.

Built-in processors. Some airflow alternatives include built-in processors for everyday tasks such as filtering, aggregating, and converting data.

In Conclusion

Now that we’ve looked at seven airflow alternatives for the modern data stack, it’s up to you to decide which one is the best fit for your needs. Be sure to consider your specific requirements when making your decision.

Do you have favorite airflow alternatives?