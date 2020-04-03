How to Make a Child’s Bedroom a Calming Space

As your child grows, it is important that they have their own space. A space such as their bedroom can be important both emotionally and mentally. Their bedroom must be relaxing and calming, and it must allow them to reflect on the day they have had or the day ahead of them. If they do not have this space, they may struggle to process everything they want, and they may find it difficult to discover who they are and what they love and enjoy. Chaotic spaces can be confusing for a child, and they can be overwhelming. Trying to reduce these two big feelings and emotions is important.

Get Feedback from Your Child

If your child is old enough to talk and give you feedback, then ask them for their input. Find out what they would like to see in their bedroom and what is important to them. You may have ideas, but you must remember that this bedroom is for your child. Talk to your child and actively listen. Find out what colors they like and what colors help them relax or feel relaxed. When you do this, you can create a space that is built around your child.

Add a Comfortable Bed

Sleep is important for children of all ages. If your child does not have a comfortable bed they can sleep in, they will struggle to feel calm and relaxed. A comfortable bed will be one that features a thick or deep mattress, and it will also be large enough for them to grow into. If a bed is not comfortable, it is going to have an impact on the quality of sleep they get, and this is going to leave them feeling wound up (and far from feeling relaxed).

Have Places to Sit and Relax

In addition to having a comfortable bed, a child must have places to sit and relax. They may want to think about their day, or they may want to have a moment to decide what they want to do next. A child-sized bean bag chair will give them the opportunity to sit down and relax in comfort. If places to sit and relax are not present in your child’s bedroom, they may end up lying down on their bed and falling asleep. Sometimes this may be OK, but if you are not careful, it could introduce poor sleeping habits, affecting their sleep routine.

Have a Fort or Hideaway

You want to give your child somewhere they can retreat to. A fort or hideaway is perfect for children of all ages. You may want to make a den by yourself or purchase a ready-made teepee. A fort or hideaway may feature cozy fairy lights, as well as lots of comfy cushions and pillows to sit on.

Top Tip: Why not give a den or hideaway a dual purpose, and let it be used as a quiet nook for reading? Add some books to your child’s den and give them a chance to relax at any time of the day.