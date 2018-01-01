Car Tech: New SUVs Generation

2024 Toyota Prado – The Possibilities

The Prado is the alternative to the Toyota Land Cruiser in several parts of the world or it is sold separately. Like its older sibling, it too is a full-size SUV that is built well, has off-roading prowess, and is very well-equipped.

Now, the Toyota Prado 2024 may be making its way to your local Toyota dealership even if you live in North America as the 2025 Land Cruiser. We’ve seen some silhouette shots and have received some information about it that you can find in the piece below:

2024 Toyota Prado – The Background

The new Prado 2024 has been a long time coming. You see, the last Prado – the 5th generation one – had been around since 2009. Naturally, it felt like an antique even with its facelift. The car industry has evolved significantly over this time and so have the user buying practices.

Big SUVs aren’t hip anymore as consumers are flocking to the crossover SUV category – a segment that has even begun to worry sedan producers. If the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2024 manages to impress, then it can be a shining ray of hope for this segment.

There’s a lot to speculate here but we can expect this SUV to be easy to maintain. Why? Well, because it should have Toyota’s stamp of reliability and an availability of a genuine Toyota parts supply anywhere you are, easy to find it at https://sts-global.com/toyota-parts.

The Land Cruiser Prado 2024 – What We Can Expect

The new Land Cruiser Prado 2024, as it’s known in Europe and Australia, should also make its way towards the American and Canadian markets. It seemed that Toyota had discontinued the Land Cruiser in North America as the LC300 wasn’t launched, but it’ll bring this out instead.

Here’s what we can expect from Toyota’s upcoming big boy:

The Shape

The main thing that has everyone hyped are the silhouette images of this vehicle. You can tell that it’s a boxy shape and more details should be revealed soon. People on the internet have already begun rendering their own versions of how it can look like.

One of the clues available is the all-new Lexus GX 2024. Historically, it has always been based on the Prado – a more luxurious and flashier version of it, which should be the case for this model as well.

In fact, it is already confirmed that the two SUVs will be sharing the platform like always. We can expect the Prado 2024 model to have simpler and more rectangular lights, black bumpers and the descending rear window design (that’s also found on the LC300).

Either way, the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado should be a step up from the last model due to its increased length, width, and height which should give its occupants even more legroom and headroom. A third row of seats is expected for some 7-seating adventuring.

The Powertrain

Of course, Toyota is going to downsize the engine on this brute to something more fuel-efficient but more powerful as well. It could share an engine with the Tacoma, which means that it would come with a 2.4-liter turbo hybrid setup. Some markets could see a diesel version as well.

This power plant combined with a better power-to-weight ratio can easily make the new model a force to be reckoned with. It is likely that we could see TRD trim levels as is the trend with all of Toyota’s new large SUVs and trucks.

The TRD trim levels should spice things up with better suspension, sportier bumpers, thicker off-road tires and more bits and bobs to prepare this vehicle for the great outdoors. We could see off- and on-road versions of this upcoming SUV.

The Pricetag

Then there’s the pricing which doesn’t usually sit well with most consumers. The last Land Cruiser was priced around $85k – a number that consumers questioned due to some parts of the vehicle being spartan (like the mechanical handbrake) despite the high quality.

The Prado has historically been cheaper than the Land Cruiser by about $15-20k. So, we can expect the 2024 Prado or the 2025 Land Cruiser to set you back in the $60k range. This should be a decent enough price considering how pricey SUVs are becoming.

Also, Toyota should offer the best aftersales on the 2024 LandCruiser Prado with goodies such as complimentary maintenance for a limited time. It should set the vehicle’s owners on the right path when it comes to properly taking care of it.