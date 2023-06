If you’re a marketer, you are concerned that AI is coming for your job? Rather than viewing AI as the competition, envision it as a helpful tool to help offload lower level aspects of your job. There is a way coming to harmonize AI in marketing – learn more about this new direction in the visual deep dive below, courtesy of Nova:

Source: How to Make a Child’s Bedroom a Calming Space Is Your Organization Ready for Cloud Monitoring? You may also like AI-Powered Automation: The Key to Small Business Efficiency and Productivity How Focus Drinks Will Impact Your Productivity Pets and the Metaverse What is Industrial Marketing? Ben Goertzel: How Decentralized AI Can Combat Covid-19 and Minimize Future Pandemics, Too INFOGRAPHIC: The AI Economy Ben Goertzel: What’s So Disturbing about Microsoft’s OpenAI Investment? INFOGRAPHIC: AI for Good VS AI for EVIL Mihai Alisie: Signposts for The Crypto Renaissance Denis Odinokov: Aging, Cross-Linking and The Extracellullar Matrix Ben Goertzel: On AI, Robots and Unconditional Love INFOGRAPHIC: These Are Humanity’s Greatest Threats