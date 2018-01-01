How To Choose The Right Colors For Your Home  

If you’re updating and redecorating your home, you might not be too worried about the colors you choose — you’ll likely just pick something neutral that looks quite nice and that’s the job done. However, color is a lot more important than you might give it credit for, and it’s worth taking a little more time over this element of your design than you might initially have planned for. When you choose the right colors for your home, everything looks so much better, and you’ll enjoy being in the space, too. With this in mind, here are some tips to help you pick the right colors so your home can look as good as possible.

Don’t Make It Permanent

No matter what color or colors you choose, remember that things can change and you might want to change your colors too. It’s best to go for a neutral base color and then, if you want brighter colors, you can use your rugs, furniture, and artwork to create it.

When you do this, you can easily change the color element at any time — you can buy new bean bag covers, re-upholster furniture, or put up new art that includes the color that you prefer. Not only does this mean your home can change with the times or with your own personal preferences, but you can also have fun with the idea and make sure that you never get bored with your interior design.

Think About Natural Light

Before you start thinking about colors, or at least settling on the one you think is best, it’s a good idea to look at the natural light that comes into each room. If the room has plenty of natural light in it, then you can try bolder, brighter colors or even darker colors as their darkness will be offset by the light. If the space doesn’t have a lot of natural light, however, you’ll need to choose lighter shades as this will make the room feel lighter too, countering the fact that there isn’t so much light.

If the room is really dark, it’s also worthwhile installing mirrors as these can reflect whatever light there is and brighten the space up, and this can give you a little more scope when it comes to the colors you choose.

Of course, you might have some rooms with lots of light and some without, and if you want a color scheme that stays the same throughout the house, you’ll need to decide on what’s going to work for the majority of the rooms and stick with that.

Think About The Purpose Of The Room

Sometimes it’s better not to have one cohesive color scheme in your home because, as mentioned above, this can make things difficult when it comes to natural light. It can also make things difficult when it comes to using the rooms themselves, as each room has a different purpose, so it might need different colors too.

A good example is the difference between your living room and bedroom. You might choose a bright, vibrant color scheme in the living room to make it a fun place to be, but that wouldn’t be a good idea in the bedroom as you’ll want that space to be calm and relaxing. Choose colors that will help you really make the most of the room, and you’ll be able to enjoy your home much more.