Jobs in Cannabis [Infographic]

The pandemic has highlighted some of the strengths and weaknesses in the market. Some of the winners have been grocery, cybersecurity, and… cannabis? Yes, you read that correctly – the legal cannabis or cannabusiness market has been booming. Some of the key jobs and salary ranges in the field include:

Budtender: $21-40K

Quality Control: $50-100K

Master Extractor: $80-250K

Master Grower: $50-120K

Trimmer, Harvester, or Cultivator: $17-41K

Learn more about where the best jobs are in the world of cannabis in the visual deep dive below: