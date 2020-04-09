Jobs in Cannabis [Infographic]

by aNewDomain Staff
1 min read
cannabis jobs
The pandemic has highlighted some of the strengths and weaknesses in the market. Some of the winners have been grocery, cybersecurity, and… cannabis? Yes, you read that correctly – the legal cannabis or cannabusiness market has been booming. Some of the key jobs and salary ranges in the field include:

  • Budtender: $21-40K
  • Quality Control: $50-100K
  • Master Extractor: $80-250K
  • Master Grower: $50-120K
  • Trimmer, Harvester, or Cultivator: $17-41K

Learn more about where the best jobs are in the world of cannabis in the visual deep dive below:

The Cannabis Job Market

