As Omicron grows and traverses around the globe, we should look towards how to help seniors as they need care in nursing homes. There is a great shortage of qualified professionals in the nursing industry happening in America. If we look at Ohio, the 3rd largest state of nursing homes, the need is great, particularly in Cincinnati, Ohio and Dayton, Ohio.

Learn more about the nursing shortage and what can be done to fix it in the visual deep dive below: