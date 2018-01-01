The Benefits of Live Scan Fingerprinting for Businesses

Live scan fingerprinting is a game-changer for businesses who need to streamline processes requiring background checks or identity verification. This digital method of capturing fingerprints eliminates the need for messy ink and paper while providing greater accuracy and efficiency. For businesses, especially those in regulated industries like firearm sales, financial services, or healthcare, live scan fingerprinting is an essential tool. It not only ensures compliance with local, state, and federal regulations but also enhances the security and reliability of background screening processes.

Print on FBI Fingerprint Card is still an option for businesses who require physical submissions; however, the digital nature of live scan fingerprinting greatly simplifies the process. Unlike traditional ink fingerprinting, live scan captures high-resolution images of fingerprints electronically, reducing errors that can delay applications. This system allows organizations to submit an applicant’s fingerprints directly to agencies like the FBI, ATF, CJIS, DOJ, and FINRA for a criminal background check. The accuracy of live scans ensures faster processing times, giving organizations a competitive edge by expediting hiring or licensing approvals.

One of the greatest benefits of live scan fingerprinting is its ability to send applicant fingerprints securely and directly to state and federal agencies. This streamlined process eliminates the risk of losing or damaging physical fingerprint cards during transit. With regulations tightening across many industries, live scan fingerprinting ensures compliance without adding unnecessary complexity to business operations. Businesses can rest assured that they are meeting stringent requirements while safeguarding their clients’ personal information.

Additionally, live scan fingerprinting reduces costs over time. While the initial setup might involve an investment in equipment or third-party services, the long-term savings are substantial. The elimination of ink, paper cards, and mailing fees results in fewer operational costs. Furthermore, the reduced error rate minimizes the chance of rejected submissions, which can incur additional expenses for Businesses who must redo the process.

For organizations in industries such as firearms or financial services, live scan fingerprinting is particularly advantageous. The ability to quickly verify an applicant’s background ensures faster onboarding, allowing businesses to fill roles or approve licenses without delays. This efficiency not only boosts productivity but also improves customer satisfaction by reducing wait times for approvals.

Moreover, live scan fingerprinting supports businesses in fostering trust and security. Clients and employees alike are reassured by the use of modern, reliable methods for background checks. In high-stakes industries, trust is paramount, and the ability to demonstrate thorough vetting processes is a significant asset.

In conclusion, live scan fingerprinting provides businesses with a host of benefits, from improved accuracy and compliance to enhanced efficiency and cost savings. By using this advanced technology to send applicant fingerprints to state and federal agencies, including the FBI, ATF, CJIS, DOJ, and FINRA for criminal background checks, businesses can streamline their operations and focus on growing their businesses. Whether you are looking to comply with industry regulations or improve your hiring process, live scan fingerprinting is an indispensable tool for today’s businesses.