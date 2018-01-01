How to Prevent The Chances of a Wildfire

During the past few decades, climate change and deforestation have become major points of contention. In fact, between 2001 and 2005 several states have lost millions of hectares of land. Alabama, Georgia, and Alaska have lost 3.35, 3.64, and 6.30 millions of hectares respectively. On a national scale, 2024 alone saw over 7 million US acres scorched. For scale, this is roughly the size of Massachusetts and Puerto Rico combined.

In California specifically, 92 million hectares have been lost through 2001. Most recently, the 2024-2025 California wildfires have had devastating consequences. In Palisades and Eaton, 38,000 acres were scorched in the first 15 days alone. By the time the fire has run its course, it’s estimated to cost between $135 billion and $150 billion in economic losses.

So how do we prevent these disastrous wildfires from occurring so frequently? The best option is to decrease the density of forests across the nation. Trees that are closer together tend to burn together. So, in order to get trees removed the right way, it’s best to call the experts. Companies like Tree Service Expert offer seasoned tree removal specialists that have both the knowledge and skills to efficiently and effectively remove your trees. They even make sure the cleanup is done right. To get your trees removed fast and easy, it’s best to call a tree service expert.