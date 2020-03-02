How to decorate your holiday home in 3 steps

Owning a holiday home is a dream for many people—and rightly so. It allows you to access another culture and make a small part of your favorite holiday destination your home.

There is a unique difference between merely holidaying in a certain destination and having a home there, because it allows you to relax in an environment that literally feels like home.

After all, while a hotel is pleasant for a time, it will eventually start to feel alien, unwelcoming, and, ultimately, not unique to you.

On the other hand, a holiday home allows you to immerse yourself in the local culture more readily, and store your creature comforts—ready to be enjoyed when you go on holiday.

As a result, a key part of the process of buying a holiday home is the interior decoration process. This is what enables you to make your property feel like home—and allows it to reflect the type of experience you want to have on your holidays.

To help you with the decoration process, here are three steps to consider.

Use a man with a van service

The trickiest part of owning a holiday home is, of course, when you have to move some of your current possessions into your second property, as well as source furniture for it.

You cannot simply rely on public transport or the car you keep down there for transporting bulky items of furniture, so you may need to invest in a man with a van: you can find a man with a van in any city, which will enable you to transport large goods quickly and efficiently to and from your new property.

When you do stock your holiday home with furniture, you may want to consider finding local bargains or even sourcing furniture at your end, then shipping it down to the second house.

Incorporate local themes and aesthetics

When decorating your holiday home, it may be wise to incorporate at least a hint of local aesthetics and themes.

This will help you to combine a feeling of homeliness and a sense of your new surroundings, therefore creating a balance between home and holiday.

Perhaps there is a vibrant color that is used on many local properties that you could paint in one room, or a type of artwork that is famous in the local area.

Whatever the case, this will help you feel like you are a part of the local community, without creating an environment that is wholly alien to you.

Think about what you are going to use the property for

To make your holiday home as practical and enjoyable as possible, you need to consider what you are going to be using it for.

Is this a small beach house you are going to use as a base for outdoor activities? If so, you might want to lay hard-wearing flooring and make it a practical layout.

Alternatively, do you want to host elaborate dinner parties and enjoy a glass of wine on the front terrace? In this case, a chicer design is probably best.