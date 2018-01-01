Restaurants often play music to enhance the dining experience of their patrons. The choice of music plays a crucial role in creating the ambiance and setting the tone for the dining experience. Adult contemporary music is a popular genre that is suitable for playing in restaurants. It features a mix of soothing and melodic songs that cater to a wide range of musical tastes. In this article, we will explore four of the most popular adult contemporary genres suitable for playing in restaurants.

Soft Rock

Soft rock is a popular sub-genre of adult contemporary music that features a mix of ballads and mid-tempo songs. The music is characterized by its mellow and soothing sound, making it an ideal choice for playing in restaurants. Soft rock features artists such as Elton John, James Taylor, and Fleetwood Mac, among others. Soft rock music is good for creating a laid-back ambiance in restaurants. Sirius XM features a range of adult contemporary stations that are perfect for playing in restaurants. The Blend is a popular adult contemporary station that features a mix of contemporary and classic hits. Sirius XM Love is another popular adult contemporary station that plays romantic and sentimental songs. SiriusXM dealer programs enable people to sell Sirius subscriptions directly to restaurants.

Smooth Jazz

Smooth jazz is a sub-genre of jazz music that is characterized by its mellow and soothing sound. The music is perfect for playing in restaurants as it creates a relaxing and calming ambiance. Smooth jazz features artists such as Kenny G, George Benson, and Dave Koz, among others. Smooth jazz music is perfect for restaurants that want to create a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere.

Easy Listening

Easy listening is a popular sub-genre of adult contemporary music that features a mix of ballads, light jazz, and soft rock. The term “easy listening” was first used in the late 1940s to describe a style of music that was easy on the ears and designed for casual listening. The genre was often associated with instrumental music, although it later came to include vocalists as well. The term became popularized in the 1960s and 1970s as the genre gained widespread popularity on the radio and in popular culture. The music is characterized by its soothing and relaxing sound, making it an ideal choice for playing in restaurants. Easy listening features artists such as Norah Jones, Michael Buble, and Diana Krall, among others. Easy listening music helps to create a cozy and intimate ambiance in restaurants.

Classic Hits

Classic hits are popular songs from the past that have stood the test of time. They tend to be a mix of rock, pop, and soul, among other genres. Classic hits are perfect for playing in restaurants, as they appeal to a wide range of musical tastes. Classic hits feature artists such as The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and The Rolling Stones, among others. Classic hits music is perfect for creating a fun and lively ambiance in restaurants.