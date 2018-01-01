YouTube Promotion : 3 Reliable Ways to Make Your Tech Channel Famous

YouTube today is the most popular, visited and powerful video platform in the world. This was the case before, and this trend continues – millions of different video materials on various topics, including technologies and gadgets, are collected here. But something has changed – now bloggers and entrepreneurs have to put a lot more effort and time to achieve a significant result and improve the rating of their accounts. The good news is that it’s still possible, the competition is fierce, but using the right ways and methods of promotion, you can make your account flourish and improve your credibility.

Today we’ll tell you about the 3 best (and proven by the experience of other bloggers) ways to promote the channel, using which you can create a competitive and popular page. A little later, you’ll be able to monetize content and even become a niche expert. Keep reading!

Paid PR services

At the top of the best ways to promote on social networks are still paid services. No wonder, bloggers strive for a fast, simple and comfortable promotion process that only high-quality advertising companies can provide. There are many different boosts on the advertising services market today, and you can choose what you need at this stage. However, as practice shows, buying genuine YouTube packages is the best investment in a channel, paying once, you immediately get everything you need: subscribers, comments and views.

This is exactly what any creator needs for a natural, organic and comprehensive development. At the same time, the purchase does not hit your pocket, it is cheap and allows you to save a lot of time and effort on more important things, such as content creation, collaborations and cross-promotion. Keep in mind that the use of paid services should be safe: make sure that the company has extensive experience, doesn’t use fakes and gives quality guarantees. In this case, you won’t lose money and get a real result.

Upload your YT videos everywhere

Going beyond one resource is a real chance to get a more loyal target audience that will stay with you for a long time. Use all the features of social networks, start small : choose the 2-3 most successful clips (which have received more likes and comments) and start posting them to your other profiles. So, Instagram Reels and TikTok can be an excellent platform for uploading Shorts or teasers of long videos. Here, such clips often go viral and can bring you fame. It’s great if you already have regular viewers – in this case, you can interest them in a new resource with unusual unique content or a small gift for a subscription.

Also, don’t forget to write a link to the YT channel in the descriptions of your profiles – make it active and clickable so that users can easily switch to the account.

Post at the right time

Who is your audience? Young people, teenagers, or maybe office workers? You need to figure this out before choosing the best time to post. If you upload a video at the exact moment when most of your viewers are online, they’ll receive a notification about the new content and will be able to watch it instantly. This way your clips will become more famous – the more views, the better their rating. We wish you good luck!