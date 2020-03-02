What You Need to Become an RN

The medical field is one that requires a lot of patience, hard work, and leaves no room for error. This goes for even the easier careers such as an RN. RN is short for “registered nurse” and is one of the most sought-after jobs in the medical sector. Perhaps you’re interested in becoming one but are unsure on how to go about it. In this post, we’ll be providing everything you need to become an RN.

What is a Registered Nurse?

Before anything, it’s important for you to truly understand what a registered nurse is. A registered nurse is someone who generally oversees patients, recording their information, updating their medical files, collecting samples, and educating them on the best treatment plans. Nurses tackle these tasks, so doctors can focus on taking care of the patients in question. However, it should be noted that the work performed as an RN varies on where you work and who you work with.

Get Your Degree

The first step to becoming an RN is acquiring your degree. More specifically, you’ll need to obtain your bachelor’s degree in nursing. While you can get a job with an associate degree, it should be noted that employers are more likely to hire you if you have a more advanced education. Furthermore, some areas may require you to have at least BA in the field before you can apply. You’ll need to research the facility’s requirements before proceeding. After you get your degree, you’ll need to attend nursing school for more specific programs. How long you must attend varies on the type of training you need.

Either way, getting a career in medicine is one of the most expensive things you can invest in. So much so, that even established doctors are still paying off their student loan to this day. But you can easily bypass the cost of education by using an online search and application platform for a scholarship. A scholarship can cover your entire education with the only price being you must succeed. Not every scholarship is the same and may only help you finance about half the cost. Make sure to take your time researching your options before making a final decision.

Take and Pass the NCLEX-RN Exam

NCLEX-RN is short for National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. This exam is what will test you on everything you learned throughout your entire academic career. To pass this exam, all participants must answer at least 75 questions correctly. But to be more accurate, the test utilizes a pass or fail scoring system. You need to show that you answer things correctly at least half the time. You may be wondering what this is for; the NCLEX-RN is to gauge whether you’re fit to begin your career as an entry-level nurse.

Seek Out Your License

No nurse can apply for a job until they have the appropriate license from your state. You can only use your nursing license in the state you applied it for. If you wish to do work outside of your home state, you’ll have to re-take the exam.