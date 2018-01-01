The Top 5 Most Common Reasons to Hire a Lawyer

Not every legal matter requires an attorney. For example, you don’t need to hire a lawyer for a speeding ticket or to attend a small claims court. However, there are some occasions when hiring a lawyer is advisable, including the reasons we’ve listed below. An experienced lawyer can help you achieve the best outcome in these instances:

Business Related Matters

One of the main reasons to hire a lawyer is for business-related matters. They can help you in several ways, such as helping you with drawing up contracts, growth issues, taxation issues, and ownership issues. As well as this, they can also help you to decide what type of business entity you should form.

Estate Planning

The second most common reason to hire a lawyer is estate planning. In most cases, this means protecting one’s assets for the future. As we get older or start to build up numerous assets, we want to put a plan in place for what will happen to them should we die. After all, the last thing we want is our assets to get passed on to someone we don’t like or speak to.

The good news for people who want to hire an estate planning attorney is that finding one is simple. You need to start by searching online for a lawyer near me. Once you’ve done this, you need to look at the different options to see which one offers the best service at the most reasonable price. It’s also a good idea to read reviews of the lawyers to see what their past customers thought of them.

Family Issues

Family law issues are the next most common reason people hire an attorney. There are several family issues for which you might hire a lawyer. These include:

A divorce

Paternity

Guardianship

Adoption

Juvenile delinquency

You’ve Been Charged with Committing a Crime

If you’ve been charged with committing a crime and want to clear your name, then it’s advisable to hire a criminal attorney. Thankfully, you don’t have to be rich to hire a criminal attorney. People living in the US who cannot afford to hire an attorney can have one appointed for them. These attorneys are known as public defenders, and their services are free.

Personal Injury Matters

The last reason on our list is personal injury matters. A personal injury attorney may be needed when one person hurts another, whether intentionally or not. This is different from a criminal defense lawyer, as no actual crime has been committed. Instead, this type of lawyer is needed when an accident or negligence occurs.

One example of this is car accidents. In this instance, a personal injury attorney can help the injured party get compensation for their losses or injury. The injured party has the right to be made whole by the person who caused the accident.

While it would be much cheaper not to hire an attorney, certain legal matters require their assistance. This includes things like challenges, deals, or legal disputes. In these instances, it’s wise not to risk going it alone without the experience of a lawyer at your side.