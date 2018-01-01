How Mid-Sized Businesses Can Reduce Their Overheads

For mid-sized businesses, reducing overhead costs is an important aspect of increasing profitability and remaining competitive. Overhead costs can include expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance, salaries, and office supplies. By reducing these, businesses can allocate more resources towards growth initiatives, improving cash flow, and achieving greater financial stability. In this article, we will discuss several strategies that mid-sized businesses can use to reduce their overheads.

Embrace Technology

Technology has transformed the way businesses operate, providing opportunities for automation, efficiency, and cost savings. By embracing technology, mid-sized businesses can reduce overheads in several ways. For example, cloud-based software solutions can eliminate the need for expensive on-site hardware and IT support, while also improving collaboration and communication among employees. Further, automation tools can streamline repetitive tasks, freeing up employee time and reducing labor costs.

Outsource Non-Core Functions

Mid-sized businesses can reduce overhead costs by outsourcing non-core functions. Outsourcing can help businesses to save on salaries, benefits, and other employee-related costs. For example, payroll processing, accounting, and customer service can all be outsourced to specialized third-party providers, leaving internal staff to focus on core competencies.

Negotiate with Suppliers

Mid-sized businesses can negotiate better deals with suppliers to reduce overhead costs. It’s important to build strong relationships with suppliers and negotiate favorable contract terms, which can include discounts for bulk purchases, early payment discounts, or extended payment terms. By reviewing supplier contracts regularly, businesses can identify opportunities for cost savings and renegotiate contracts accordingly. It is worth checking your utility expenditure too, as electricity for mid-size companies is often cheaper if you shop around.

Use Energy Efficient Equipment

Energy bills can be a significant overhead cost for businesses, especially those with large office spaces. Mid-sized businesses can reduce energy costs by using energy-efficient equipment and implementing best practices for energy conservation. For example, businesses can switch to LED lighting, install programmable thermostats, implement power-saving modes on electronics, and use energy-efficient office equipment.

Implement a Telecommuting Policy

Telecommuting policies such as allowing employees to work from home can eliminate the need for expensive office space and reduce utility bills associated with maintaining an office. Additionally, telecommuting can help businesses to attract and retain talent by offering greater flexibility and work-life balance.

Utilize Coworking Spaces

Coworking spaces are a cost-effective alternative to traditional office space. This option can be especially attractive for businesses that are looking to expand or those that require temporary workspace for a short period. Coworking spaces offer flexible lease options, shared resources, and a collaborative environment that can foster innovation and creativity.

Review Insurance Policies

Insurance is an essential part of any business, but it’s important to ensure that coverage is adequate and cost-effective. Mid-sized businesses should review their insurance policies regularly to identify opportunities for cost savings. For example, bundling coverage into a package policy can sometimes result in discounts. Additionally, businesses should consider increasing deductibles where appropriate to reduce premium costs.

Implement Lean Practices

Lean practices involve eliminating waste and improving processes to increase efficiency and reduce overhead costs. By implementing lean practices, mid-sized businesses can streamline operations and eliminate unnecessary expenses. For example, businesses can reduce inventory levels, optimize supply chain management, and implement just-in-time manufacturing processes.

By taking the above steps, mid-sized businesses can improve profitability, free up resources for growth initiatives, and achieve greater financial stability.