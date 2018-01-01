5 Practices That Will Help Improve Warehouse Maintenance

Warehouse maintenance is essential in order to keep operations running smoothly. Without proper upkeep, machinery can break down, leading to costly delays and repairs. Keeping an efficient warehouse requires careful planning and the right tools. Below are practices that will help improve warehouse maintenance and ensure your facility is operating at its full potential. From creating a comprehensive maintenance manual to using data to spot breakdown trends, these tips will help you get on the path to success.

Create a Maintenance Manual

A comprehensive maintenance manual is the first step to effective warehouse maintenance. It should clearly outline all of the necessary steps and procedures that need to be taken in order to keep equipment running properly. This will ensure that everyone involved with warehouse operations—from staff to vendors—has a clear understanding of what needs to be done, as well as when it needs to be done.

Recruit Certified Staff

In order to properly maintain warehouse equipment, it’s important that you hire staff with the right qualifications. This means recruiting technicians and operators who are certified in operating, maintaining and repairing machinery. By hiring certified personnel, you can trust that your equipment is in the right hands.

Provide Staff Training

Once you have the right staff in place, it’s essential that they receive adequate training. This can include basic safety protocols, as well as specifics related to using and maintaining warehouse equipment. Ensure all employees are up to date on any new procedures or technologies introduced into the facility.

Use Data to Spot Trends

Analyzing data can help you spot problems or trends related to your warehouse equipment. This can be done using maintenance management software that tracks and records performance metrics such as downtime, repair costs, and more. This will provide you with valuable insight into which areas require further attention and resources. You can use this data to make decisions regarding whether you need to purchase or lease new equipment or whether the repair costs are worth it.

Make Use of Technology

With the right technology in place, your warehouse can run more efficiently. Investing in quality Komatsu forklift parts and other machinery will help reduce the likelihood of breakdowns while improving overall performance. In addition to this, automation can be used to streamline mundane tasks, freeing up staff for more complex duties.

Talk to Employees

Finally, don’t forget to talk to your staff. They may be able to point out problems or potential issues that you may have missed. By taking the time to listen and learn from employees, you can gain valuable insight into where problems may be occurring and what steps need to be taken in order to address them.

By following these practices, you can ensure that your warehouse is well maintained and running optimally. From creating a maintenance manual and recruiting certified staff, to making use of technology and listening to employees, each practice will help improve warehouse maintenance and keep costly delays at bay.