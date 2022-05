A growing trend in the payment method space as of late is buy now, pay later. In a recent 2022 survey, 2 out of 3 Americans were more interested in buy now pay later (BNPL) than they were prior to the pandemic. It’s been a game changer in terms of being able to pay for unexpected expenses for high-cost medical care such as dental care and veterinarian costs. Learn more about how you could utilize buy now pay later for your situation in the infographic below:

Source: Opy.com