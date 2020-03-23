Building the Factory of the Future

There is a big responsibility in the world of manufacturing. If done correctly, it would be possible to cut down 45% of global emissions. The factories of today need improvement – manufacturing represents over half of the world’s energy consumption while being responsible for nearly a quarter of global emissions. This must change for a sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about what it will take in order to stay ahead of the game to build the factory of the future in the visual deep dive below, courtesy of Dassault: