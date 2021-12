As we near the end of the year, many turn to thoughts of hope and resolutions for a better tomorrow. Often times, this comes with a toast – but does it always need to be alcoholic? Beverage trends show otherwise.

Many are seeking non-alcoholic beverage trends such as a variety of waters, organic drinks, teas, coffees, and an interesting take on cocktails. The mocktail – non-alcoholic cocktails, is making a big splash – see more in the infographic below: