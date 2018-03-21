Top Payroll Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding 

Payroll mistakes can range from being mildly annoying to having a major negative impact on a company, damaging everything from the financial records to the overall reputation and reliability of the company. Having a greater degree of knowledge about the mistakes can help to put you in a much stronger position to avoid them all successfully. So, let’s check out just a few of them right here and now, so that you can avoid these mistakes within your own payroll.

Paying Late or Inconsistently

No doubt, continued late payments are going to become a major problem for staff members if you are not careful. Therefore, you need to be doing all that you can to ensure those regular payments are made. Many companies rely heavily on automation to ensure that this is the case. At the same time, you also need to agree upon a regular occasion on which these payments are issued, ensuring that no inconsistencies start to creep in. Otherwise, this can end up being majorly disruptive to the lives of staff members, which will massively lower morale and may lead to increased staff turnover.

Failure to Maintain Proper Payroll Records

Next up on the list, there needs to be a high level of consistency in terms of the payroll records and ensuring that these are kept and maintained. Without them, there can be increased levels of inefficiency and confusion at your company. At the same time, crucial mistakes, such as the miscalculation of overtime can end up being impacted negatively. Bringing on board more and better payroll software can end up having the type of positive impact that you were initially hoping for.

Miscalculating Overtime Pay

If you are running the type of company in which overtime becomes a regular feature of it, you should certainly make sure that you are avoiding any miscalculations here. Again, this can lead to some disgruntlement coming from employees, but it could also mean that you are not being compliant concerning your overall tax situation. You also do not want your records to be thrown out of whack by poor overtime management.

Missing Crucial Deadlines

The filing of taxes and hitting all essential deadlines should be a central feature of running any type of compliant company. Therefore, payroll mistakes should not become a sticking point that holds anything up. Otherwise, there is every chance that you are going to end up in a situation in which you are going to be charged additional fees that otherwise could have been avoided. Alternatively, it may be that an increased amount of scrutiny starts to rain down on your company when it did not need to.

Not Reviewing Your Payroll Processes

As companies change, different software comes into force, and payroll needs to adapt at the same time. This is also true as they grow in size, and payroll may well become more complicated.

Avoiding all of these common payroll mistakes is certainly going to be worthwhile and can help your company in a myriad of ways.