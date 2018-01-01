3 Gatlinburg Hotels Your Kids Will Love

Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park

Splash, laugh, and fly in the sky at Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park, which offers a fun water park, outdoor pool, and a Flying Bear Zipline.

Kids of all ages will never want to leave Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park. The cozy, spacious villas can accommodate families of every size and offer all the comforts of home. However, there is more to the resort than comfortable, chic accommodations, as many activities are available to keep children, teens, and adults entertained.

Your kids would likely be thrilled to spend a whole day at Westgate Resorts in Gatlinburg. After all, it has a 60,000 square feet Wild Bear Falls Water park with a retractable roof, fun slides, sprayers, a lazy river, and more. Also, the whole family can swim in a heated outdoor pool, take a dip in a spa tub, or go ziplining over the mountains.

The Park Vista – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

Take your pick of family-friendly activities at The Park Vista – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. Set high in the skies at 1,000 feet above the mountain town, you and your loved ones can enjoy a stunning Gatlinburg getaway.

As The Park Vista – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel is set approximately 1,000 feet above Gatlinburg, you and your loved ones will enjoy unobstructed views of the beautiful mountain town and the Great Smoky Mountains.

When you can peel your eyes away from the view, your family can have plenty of fun at the hotel. After relaxing in your comfortable room or suite, you and your children can enjoy a swim in the indoor pool, make memories at the playground, or enjoy dinner at FireFly’s Patio Lounge, to name a few activities.

Holiday Inn Express Gatlinburg Downtown Hotel by IHG

Children of every age would be more than happy to spend most of their vacation at Holiday Inn Express Gatlinburg Downtown. It offers fun waterslides, a heated indoor pool, an interactive children’s splash zone, and much more. Don’t settle for dull accommodation. Check your family into Holiday Inn Express Gatlinburg Downtown. The world-famous hotel chain will provide confidence you’ll stay in a clean, comfortable, and stylish room during your stay. Also, your children will have hours of fun splashing in the water features, zooming down waterslides, or swimming in a heated indoor pool. Don’t miss the interactive children’s splash zone to keep little ones entertained. Also, the hotel provides many fun evening attractions on select days that will bring the whole family together.