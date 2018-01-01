The Upsides of In-Person Working

Remote working is everywhere now. Once you have an internet connection and a computer, possibilities seem endless. There is so much advanced tech and tools that are going to allow you to work as a professional, all from the comfort of your own home. There is no doubt that these opportunities are sensational and should be widely appreciated. Now, people all over the world have so many great chances to get the job of their dreams, in an office that suits them.

With so much hype and excitement over remote working, people are starting to forget about the workplace. Slowly but surely, the excitement of great offices and working environments is wearing out. Although, this isn’t right. Just because of the things that remote working offers don’t mean that in-person working doesn’t have benefits too. So, with that being said, here are some of the upsides to remember about in-person working situations.

Seeing Employees Regularly

Seeing employees regularly is something that helps the workplace. Of course, you can jump on a video call with someone at any time now. However, it just is not the same. Being in the same room as someone is so different to a video call. Body language, tones, and atmosphere are all so much more apparent when in person. This means that the relationships you have with your employees are going to be so much better.

Better Employee Management

If you are in a role where you must manage people in the workplace, there is only so much you can do remotely. It is harder to assert that leadership from potentially an entirely different country and this can lead to some headaches. An example of this is not being able to see your employees as they work. Sure, the proof is in the product. However, seeing their performance to get there is still important. This is why many businesses implement things such as drug testing. Using a drug testing company in business means you don’t have to worry about the condition of your employees. As well as this, any distress, fatigue, or anxiety is easier to spot when working in person.

Better Teamwork Opportunities

No matter what kind of business you’re a part of, teamwork should play a part. Even if it is only to a minor degree, working with others produces better work. This is viable when working remotely, although it can hinder the results. As discussed already, relationships can blossom when working in person. Communication becomes much easier and working on projects together is simpler. So, if teamwork is a primary feature of what you do, remote working might not be a standout option.

Skill Learning Opportunities

Learning practical and technical skills is much easier to do in person. Learning online is the future, but that doesn’t mean it is better. When you have someone laying out clear steps right in front of you, it is much easier to follow along and understand. So, this means those in the workplace are going to be able to learn more and learn faster.