Whatever your work life balance routine looks like, it’s essential to try your best to have a steady workout routine. Now that many of us no longer commute to an office, we may no longer have a gym membership as part of our deal.

That’s totally ok! You now have many options at your disposal. There are quite a number of helpful home workout pieces of equipment, such as under desk treadmills and adjustable weight benches. Stay positive and make it a regular habit.