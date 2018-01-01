How Is The Rising Alcohol Problem In The UK Affecting The Manufacturing Industry?

Alcohol consumption has been a long-standing social issue in the UK, and it has recently become an even bigger problem due to the pandemic. According to a survey conducted by the British Liver Trust, there has been a significant rise in the number of people drinking alcohol excessively since the start of the pandemic. This increase in alcohol consumption has had a profound impact on many aspects of society, including the manufacturing business.

The manufacturing business is an essential part of the UK’s economy, and it has been significantly affected by the rising alcohol and drugs problem. There are several ways in which this problem has impacted the manufacturing business, and leaving many businesses in a complex position as to whether they relieve someone of their duties or support them through an alcohol or drug rehab centre.

One of the most significant impacts of the rising alcohol problem on the manufacturing business is the increase in absenteeism. Employees who drink or take drugs excessively are more likely to miss work due to illness, hangovers, or personal issues related to their drinking habits. This absenteeism not only affects the production of goods but also increases the burden on other employees who have to cover for the absent workers.

This is combined with the decreased productivity of employees when those people are on the production line. Alcohol can impair cognitive function and reduce the ability to perform complex tasks, leading to mistakes and errors in production. These errors can be costly and impact the quality of the products being manufactured, ultimately leading to customer dissatisfaction and decreased sales.

The rising alcohol problem has also resulted in higher costs for the manufacturing business. Employees who drink excessively are more likely to suffer from chronic illnesses such as liver disease, diabetes, and heart disease. These illnesses require ongoing medical treatment, which can be expensive for the employer, often having to get in cover for them.

Of course, the impact of the rising alcohol problem is not limited to the manufacturing business alone. It also affects other industries such as the transportation sector, where employees are required to operate heavy machinery and vehicles. Employees who drink excessively pose a significant safety risk to themselves and others, leading to accidents and injuries that can be costly for the employer and the wider society.

To mitigate the impact of the rising alcohol problem, employers in the manufacturing business have implemented various measures. These include providing support to employees who are struggling with alcohol addiction, offering wellness programs that promote healthy habits, and enforcing workplace policies that prohibit alcohol consumption during work hours.

The rising alcohol problem in the UK has had a significant impact on the manufacturing business. It has led to increased absenteeism, decreased productivity, and higher healthcare costs. These issues not only affect the bottom line of the manufacturing business but also impact the wider society. Employers in the manufacturing business need to implement measures to address the rising alcohol problem and promote a healthy and productive workforce.