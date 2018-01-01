Connecting With High-Value Professionals 101

People are getting fired all the time these days. Making connections with those who hold decision-making positions at different businesses is the best method to get new employment. Today, in this piece of content, we will be outlining the steps you need to take to do that.

Message Them

You can message someone if you wish to get in touch with them if they are not nearby and are not on such good terms with them that you can call. To proceed with the messaging, you have a variety of choices at your disposal. The trick is to strike a balance between selecting the platform that has the least amount of competition for the receiver’s attention and the platform that is most appropriate.

LinkedIn, for instance, could be the best site for establishing professional connections. Because it is the largest professional networking site in the world, employers of all types anticipate receiving invites to connect. The drawback of it is that there is a lot of competition for the attention of the target audience in question- those individuals who are in positions to make decisions.

Facebook is at the other extreme of the spectrum. A few job seekers will go ahead and send a request to Satya Nadella, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, for a so-called friendship on Facebook. The executive would not accept the request for one very clear reason: Facebook is simply not the proper medium for business communications. So, to strike the right balance, email seems to be the proper medium.

Given that you need a job soon, you should definitely be spending hours each day reaching out to executives over email. in order to boost your productivity while performing that outreach, it is important to get hold of a top-notch internet connection if you do not already have one. Our suggestion would be to start paying for one of the Xfinity internet deals as Xfinity is renowned for assuring consistency in quality.

Take Advantage of Networking Events

We are aware that you just lost your work and that you may feel a little embarrassed to interact with professionals. There is no need to be. Keep in mind two things to boost your confidence levels:

You are not to be Blamed for Getting Laid Off

People are losing their jobs often in this economy. Do not trust our word? Trust the Chief Executive of the tech giant, Alphabet, which currently just got done with performing one of the largest layoffs in the history of the corporate world. Sundar Pichai confessed that the firing of the workers he was laying off had nothing to do with their ability but rather more to do with the shifting of the economic realities of the globe. As a matter of fact, he continued on to claim that the people affected by the layoffs were genuinely talented. Bear in mind that Mr. Pichai is not the first CEO to make this claim; practically all CEOS of firms who recently fired employees have the same views.

There will be other people at those events that just got laid off

Need a second reason not to be ashamed of being at these networking events when you have just bene laid off? Well, let us tell you that the majority of the attendees at these events would have been laid off themselves recently! This is particularly the case if you reside in a town where a large corporation’s office has made layoffs.

We told you all of this so that when you go to networking events, you can walk in with more confidence in both your skills and your work ethic. So go there and establish those crucial relationships in order to get a nice job!

Apply!

We are aware that you did not anticipate seeing this tip in an article on how to network with positions in recruiting authority but we felt compelled to mention it nevertheless. And we felt compelled to mention this rather obvious thing because it is so true yet so often forgotten that job applications do constitute an effective way to impress employers.

Wrapping Up

This concludes the article for the time being. We advise using all three methods of professional networking so that you may get employment as quickly as possible.