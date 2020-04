Shakespeare and Newton did some of their most groundbreaking work while social-distancing from the plague. What innovations can we expect during the COVID-19 pandemic?

In 1606, an outbreak of the plague closed London theatres. That’s when historians say Shakespeare King Lear and Macbeth. In 1665, another Plague outbreak in London sent Newton to his country home, where he quietly worked out much of his work around optics, motion and calculus.

How will COVID-19 spark creative breakthroughs? From 3D printing of masks and ventilator valves to smart thermometers, it’s already happening.



Source: Top Masters in Public Health