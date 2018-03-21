If you are thinking about booking an MRI for yourself, there is a lot that you might want to know about MRI scans before you decide whether they are the right option for you. However, it isn’t always easy to find information about them! Therefore, here is a guide to what you need to know about MRIs, including the science behind them.

How do MRIs work?

When you have magnetic resonance imaging performed, large magnets will be used to align your body’s protons. Then, radio waves are sent, which push these protons out of their original position. Magnetic resonance imaging is driven by large magnets that encourage your body’s protons to align with them. Once this has occurred, the radio waves are brought to a halt, and the atoms can return to their original places. They send out signals, which are then picked up by the machine to create an accurate image of your body and what is inside of it. This can give doctors a good picture of what is happening inside your body and any health conditions that you may have.

What are MRIs used for?

MRIs are used to diagnose many conditions, such as strokes, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and cancer. Once they have diagnosed a condition, the right treatment plan can then be implemented by a doctor. MRIs may also be used to monitor the progress of a condition or to see whether treatment is working as effectively as it should. The treatment plan can then be adapted with this scan’s results in mind. This makes MRIs one of the most common types of medical scans that are used.

Why are they better than other types of scans?

You might decide to opt for an MRI rather than a CT scan or an x-ray because they can show up the soft tissue in your body, whereas other types of scans can only show professionals the hard tissue, such as bone, in your body. This can give doctors a more comprehensive overview of your body and ensure that many health conditions are not completely missed, such as traumatic brain injuries that would not show up on traditional scans. If other types of scans have not found anything out of the ordinary, you might then decide that an MRI scan is the right option for you.

How can you get an MRI?

If you decide that you need an MRI, you might be able to get a referral from a doctor. You will also need to make an appointment at a clinic that specializes in offering MRIs for an array of conditions. For instance, Express MRI can offer you an affordable MRI scan that is overseen by several experienced professionals. They can perform a scan on many parts of your body, including your brain, spine, and chest, and they have a number of locations in various states. You should book an appointment as soon as possible if you are worried about your health.

Are there risks?

MRIs can often be safer than other types of scans as they do not create radiation, unlike x-rays. In fact, no risks have been found. Some people might be nervous about the procedure if they suffer from claustrophobia, though, as you will have to have the scan while you are contained in a long cylinder. If you are worried about this, you should speak to your medical professional about the scan and your fear. This will enable you to have an MRI with confidence.