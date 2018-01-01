Every new intervention, treatment, way of care, medication, and methods of aftercare in the medical field came from discoveries. These things were not discovered overnight but instead through years of research and effort by scientists and medical professionals who investigated the causes, risk factors, treatments, and preventions of diseases. This type of investigation is known as medical research, or experimental medicine.

Over the years, we have seen many remarkable advances in medical research, including treatments for certain types of cancer and steroids for arthritis. However, despite these incredible advances, researchers are unwilling to stop. They are continually looking for new treatments and cures. Here are some of the most recent advances in medical research:

Genetic Engineering

Perhaps one of the most impressive advances in medical research is the advances in genetic engineering. Genetic engineering is a method that uses laboratory-based equipment to change the DNA makeup of an organism. This means it allows us to replace damaged DNA with new or altered DNA. One example of this is the PiggyBac Transposon System, and you can read more about this here.

Novel Drug for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

Over one in 10 adults in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a condition that causes the blood sugar level to become too high. While it is possible to treat this condition, very few people manage it correctly. If not appropriately managed, this can lead to complications such as kidney disease and heart and blood vessel disease.

Thankfully, a new treatment has been found that can help people manage this condition. It is a once-weekly injectable glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide receptor agonist. This new drug is injected under the skin to control blood sugar. It works by forcing the pancreas to release insulin and block the hormone glucagon. As well as this, it also helps people to feel fuller for longer, meaning they eat less.

A New Treatment for Prostate Cancer

In 2022, a new treatment known as PSMA Targeted Therapy was introduced with the aim of curing specific types of prostate cancer, and it is certainly proving to be good. This type of treatment is proving to be more effective than conventional treatments such as chemotherapy and surgery.

The Single-Dose Breast Cancer Treatment

In 2020, researchers at the University College in London found a brand-new treatment for breast cancer. Their treatment was a single-dose treatment which was shown to be just as effective as other treatments. As well as this, it also has fewer side effects, an improved cosmetic result, and is expected to lead to a substantial reduction in deaths.

Over the last few years, we have seen some outstanding developments in medical research. These developments are helping us to find treatments and cures for previously incurable conditions. Let’s hope we continue to find new treatments and cures in the future so that no one has to live with a life-limiting condition or disease.