Mass Memory Issues: The Mandela Effect

Are you certain of your memories? How about if a large group of people remember it the same way? While you might have felt good about the things you just “know” to be true, it’s quite possible that you’ve all remember it incorrectly.

Need an example? It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, right? Just like Mr. Rogers said?

Wrong.

It’s actually: It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood.

This societal effect is known as the Mandela Effect – see more examples in the infographic below: