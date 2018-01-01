Drunk Driver Crashed into You? Here’s How You Can Seek Legal Action

Being involved in a car accident is, without a doubt, one of the most traumatic experiences one can ever find themselves in. However, when the other driver is under the influence of alcohol, the situation becomes even more harrowing.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a lot of drunk driving accidents involve teen drivers. In fact, 25 percent of crashes with teens involve underage drunk driving.

The consequences of a drunk driving accident can be severe, leading to physical injuries, emotional distress, financial burdens, and even death.

As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), every day, around 37 people in the US die in drunk driving-related accidents. Drilling down into this statistic, it’s seen that one person dies in such crashes every 39 minutes. Back in 2021, over 13,000 people died in alcohol-impaired driving accidents in the US.

If you find yourself in such a situation, it is crucial to understand your rights and take appropriate legal action to seek justice. In this article, we will guide you through the process of seeking legal action after a drunk driver crashes into you.

Contact Law Enforcement and Document the Scene

Once you have ensured safety and sought medical help, contact the local law enforcement authorities to report the accident. When dealing with a drunk driving incident, it is particularly important to involve the police. Their investigation will include assessing the intoxicated driver and gathering evidence related to their impairment.

While waiting for the authorities to arrive, document the accident scene thoroughly. Take photographs of the damaged vehicles, any skid marks, traffic signals, and other relevant details.

Exchange contact information with the other party involved, as well as any witnesses. This information can be valuable when building your case and corroborating your version of events.

Gather Evidence of Intoxication

In cases involving a drunk driver, establishing their impairment is crucial for building a strong legal case. If you can do so safely, observe the other driver and take note of any signs of intoxication. These signs can include slurred speech, unsteady movements, or the smell of alcohol on their breath.

When the police arrive, provide them with any information you observed regarding the other driver’s behavior. Law enforcement will conduct field sobriety tests and, if necessary, administer a breathalyzer or blood test. This is to determine the level of alcohol in the driver’s system.

Of course, the driver can refuse the breathalyzer if they get stopped. However, this, too, has consequences. For instance, in Kansas, according to The Kansas City Star, if someone refuses the breathalyzer, their driving license will be suspended for a year. The laws and consequences regarding such refusal will vary from state to state.

Obtaining a copy of the police report, which includes details of the driver’s impairment, will be essential for your legal proceedings.

Consult with an Experienced Personal Injury Attorney

Recently, the Edwardsville Intelligencer reported on a drunk driving incident in Edwardsville, which led to a fatal car crash. A 68-year-old woman was seriously hurt in this accident.

Given that the accident resulted from someone else’s negligence, it makes sense for the woman to take legal action against the drunk driver. However, instead of hiring an Edwardsville personal injury lawyer to handle the case, what if she wants to do it herself?

According to TorHoerman Law, handling a personal injury case on your own can get very exhausting, especially when dealing with insurance companies. Thus, navigating the legal complexities of drunk motor vehicle accidents requires the expertise of a seasoned personal injury attorney or law firm.

Hence, consult an experienced attorney, as they can guide you through the legal process and assess the strength of your case. Your attorney will also play a crucial role in negotiating with insurance companies and representing your interests in court if needed.

File a Personal Injury Lawsuit

If negotiations with the at-fault driver’s insurance company do not result in a fair settlement, filing a personal injury lawsuit may be necessary. Your attorney will be there to help you in this regard as well.

Keep in mind that statutes of limitations vary by jurisdiction, so it is essential to file your lawsuit within the prescribed time frame. Filing a lawsuit not only seeks compensation for your medical bills and other losses but also holds the drunk driver accountable for their actions.

In conclusion, dealing with the aftermath of a car accident caused by a drunk driver is undoubtedly challenging. However, taking the right legal steps can make a significant difference in your pursuit of justice.

By being proactive and thorough in your approach, you can increase the likelihood of a favorable outcome. Remember, seeking justice is not only your right but a vital step in holding drunk drivers accountable and preventing future incidents on the road.