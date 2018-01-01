AImReply: Should You Use Email Writing AI Assistants for Cold Emails?

Many people might be against using an email writing AI, but the reality is that it can offer unmatched time and cost-efficiency. You might think that emails don’t take all that long to write.

Although this is true, the business world wastes hours every day simply managing emails, and this is where AI can help. This piece will dive into the benefits of AI in managing emails and how AImReply is leading the way on this focus point in artificial intelligence.

The Upside of an AI Email Assistant

With emails taking up hours out of the work day, the immediate benefit of an intelligent assistant for your email is time efficiency. By using AImReply, you can easily manage incoming and outgoing emails without losing the context of the conversation or the tone of your writing. Most people don’t have the knowledge of a professional writer, and that’s where AImReply comes in to fill the gap.

Explore the Benefits

At a glance, you’re bound to find several benefits with their service. The rise of GPT technology has made way for an entirely new demographic of users looking to explore various AI applications. AImReply is much more than a simple text generator, as it is:

? Able to create perfect emails within seconds

? Suitable for desktop and mobile devices

? Can be personalized with tone, length, and style

? Supporting over 16 languages

? Enabling tailored communication and data integrity

This just scratches the surface of what AImReply offers its users. AImReply is at the forefront of AI in the email space, and the service is fully-suited to handle incoming and outgoing emails.

Jump in for Free

If you have little email experience with AI, you can give AImReply a test run for free. In just a few minutes, you can have your new account up and running. Don’t forget to add the AImReply Chrome extension as well. This will help you navigate your email and make any necessary adjustments on the fly.

Keep in mind that AImReply has plenty in store throughout their roadmap. Their product currently has everything you need to manage your emails, but there’s much more on the way. Using an email writing AI can not only help with time management at work, but it can also lead to more business and cost efficiencies for the business as well.

Whether you’re looking to manage a personal email account or have multiple accounts to manage daily, AImReply can handle the workload. Make sure to check out their official website for additional information on how an AI email assistant can help simplify your work life.